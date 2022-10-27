Anya Taylor-Joy Announces Wrap On Furiosa
After some years away — 30, to be exact, since "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" premiered in 1985 — director George Miller returned to the "Mad Max" franchise in 2015 with an all-new story. Titled "Mad Max: Fury Road," this reboot of the Mel Gibson-led series sees Tom Hardy take on the role of Max Rockatansky as he seeks to take down the vile Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), who has enslaved countless people and rules from the Citadel with an iron fist. Joining Max on his mission is Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron): a fierce warrior who takes it upon herself to free Joe's five wives from their imprisonment.
Charlize Theron made Furiosa a highlight of "Mad Max: Fury Road," leading to the creation of a project all her own. This spin-off title, "Furiosa," started gaining momentum years after "Fury Road" took the silver screen by storm, though it wouldn't include Theron reprising her role. Instead, in October 2020, it came to light that Anya Taylor-Joy would take on the character alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth and almost Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (via Deadline). The film will reportedly explore Furiosa's origins years before she struck up a shaky alliance with Max Rockatansky.
After spending some time in development, Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed that "Furiosa" has officially wrapped filming.
Anya Taylor-Joy seems to have loved working on Furiosa
Anya Taylor-Joy made an Instagram post on October 27, 2022, revealing to the world that, at long last, "Furiosa" had wrapped filming. Thanking all the folks she got to work with on the "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel, she writes, "It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all... thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be." She signs her post as "Furianya," obviously combining her real name with that of her on-screen alter-ego. Her write-up is accompanied by an image of her, another of director George Miller, and a third one of David Yamada.
Sadly, even though filming on "Furiosa" is complete, we still have a bit of waiting to do before we can see it. The movie isn't due to reach the movies until May 24, 2024, and at the time of this writing, we don't have an official poster or a teaser to hold us over. Nevertheless, when it finally arrives, expect something exciting. "You're not looking for more. You're looking for it to be as good as it can be. You're definitely looking to not repeat what you've just done, and you are looking to make it, if you like, uniquely familiar. It's got to be its own thing," George Miller told the Los Angeles Times of the prequel.
"Furiosa" is still a long way off, but if it takes time for it to measure up to how fascinating and entertaining "Mad Max: Fury Road" was, Miller and his team should take as long as they need.