The Searching Franchise Continues With An Eerie Trailer For Missing

While "Searching" was about a father desperately trying to locate his missing daughter, "Missing" decided to reverse that entirely. Following what appears to be a teenage girl by the name of June, the movie explores what happens when a parent goes away for a weekend trip and never comes home. June's mother leaves for Colombia with a man who calls himself Kevin, a presumed boyfriend. While her mother's away, she does the stereotypical teenage thing and parties, enjoying her momentary freedom.

However, when she goes to retrieve her mom from the airport when she's due back, she never shows. Not answering any of June's calls or texts, it becomes apparent very quickly that her mother never actually got on her returning flight. Because the woman went missing in Colombia, however, it becomes a lot more complicated actually to launch an investigation for her. Restricted by jurisdiction, the police claim they can only do so much, leaving June to figure out what happened to her mother herself.

During her investigation, she comes across the possibility that Kevin is not who he said he was and might be behind her mother's disappearance. Her mother's identity is also called into question, adding layers of intriguing mystery to the plot.

The trailer highlights a lot of technology involved, both as a way for June to search for her missing mother as well as a way to film and tell the story. Much of the movie seems to be filmed through FaceTime and other forms of video calling and recording.