Critics Have Seen The Fabelmans And This Is What They're Saying

Steven Spielberg has been a cinematic force for decades. His creature feature "Jaws" is often cited as being among the very first blockbusters (via IndieWire), and since then, the filmmaker has made dozens of other films, with memorable favorites like "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "E.T." "Schindler's List," and "Jurassic Park" making huge splashes in the world of popular culture as well (via IMDb).

Now Spielberg is turning the lens back on himself with "The Fabelmans." A semi-autobiographical film inspired by the filmmaker's childhood and early obsession with motion pictures, the dramatic film offers fans and viewers a look into the mind of one of the most formidable talents in cinematic history. The film features Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, and Seth Rogen, among others.

Though "The Fabelmans" is already out in some areas with a limited release, critics are starting to weigh in on the early Oscar contender ahead of its wide release on November 23 (via IMDb). While early buzz for the film has already been largely positive, with a majority of reviews collected, we can start to get a pretty good idea of how "The Fabelmans" will perform during awards season.