Andor Fans Are Convinced Andy Serkis' Kino Is Still Alive Somewhere

"Andor" viewers were introduced to Andy Serkis' prison floor boss Kino Loy in Episode 8, shortly after Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sentenced to join the other inmates working their lives away in the high-tech Imperial lock-up on Narkina 5. As a sort of manager at the facility, Kino is the prisoner in charge of keeping his fellow detainees on-task at their assembly tables on the cell block floor. A dour, no-nonsense guy, Kino quickly makes it clear to Cassian that he just wants to maintain his group's relentless work output, finish his sentence, and walk out of the place a free man.

For Cassian's part, he realizes that Kino is the one man he must bring to his side if he's to convince the rest of the inmates to attempt a mass escape from the prison. Kino is reluctant to help, telling Cassian he doesn't have that much longer to serve. But then it's revealed that instead of being granted their promised release once they've served their time, Narkina 5's inmates are simply being recycled into other prisons. Realizing he's going to die there anyway, Kino commits to Cassian's desperate, long-shot scheme to break out. In "Andor" Episode 10, "One Way Out," Cassian and almost all of the prisoners do manage to escape. And while Kino doesn't make it out, some "Andor" viewers refuse to believe it's all over for this fan-favorite character.