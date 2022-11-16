The Recruit's First Trailer Shows Noah Centineo As A White Claw-Pounding CIA Lawyer

Working at the CIA is probably a high-stakes job that requires all sorts of certifications, degrees, clearances, and an impeccable record worthy of the world's deepest and darkest secrets. Of course, these days, everybody's feeling a bit of a crunch when it comes to hiring, and many places may have to settle for a less-than-ideal candidate. However, that sort of decision probably makes for a good basis for a television show featuring plenty of black comedy and spies.

"The Recruit" is an upcoming Netflix show that follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo). As a young CIA lawyer, he isn't quite a full-blown agent, but he is still required to put himself in very dangerous situations. Created by Alexi Hawley of "The Rookie" fame, "The Recruit" aims to be a spy thriller that isn't afraid of humorous moments. As reported by TV Insider, Hawley said of this new show, "'The Recruit' enters the world of espionage through fresh eyes — Owen Hendricks — a twenty-four year old, fresh out of law school, who doesn't even have time to figure out where the bathrooms are before he's pulled into a high-stakes case. None of us can realistically dream of being James Bond, but all of us have had a first job — with co-workers we can't trust, and agendas we don't understand. Only at the CIA, those hidden agendas can get you killed." It seems, though, that the new trailer for "The Recruit" effectively highlights what viewers may come to expect from the show.