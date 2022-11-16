Harry Potter's Ralph Fiennes Rocked Tights And Garter Belts Under Voldemort's Robes

Throughout the first three films in the "Harry Potter" franchise, the dark wizard known as Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) hangs over the story like a dark, ever-present cloud. We are constantly reminded about the devastation and death he wrought upon the Wizarding World at the height of his power, and despite being gone for 11 years by the time Harry's story kicks off, most people still refuse to say his name out of fear alone.

Although we meet the face of "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named” in the climactic final moments of "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone" (and meet his past-self in "Chamber of Secrets") it's not until "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" that we see Lord Voldemort return to full strength, and he only becomes more terrifying with each successive film.

On top of the immense amount of power that Voldemort represents within the "Harry Potter” franchise, his terrible on-screen presence is further heightened by the sinister performance of Ralph Fiennes, who took on the role beginning with "The Goblet of Fire." Though perhaps if you'd seen underneath his robes, he wouldn't have been quite so intimidating.