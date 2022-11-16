Harry Potter's Ralph Fiennes Rocked Tights And Garter Belts Under Voldemort's Robes
Throughout the first three films in the "Harry Potter" franchise, the dark wizard known as Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) hangs over the story like a dark, ever-present cloud. We are constantly reminded about the devastation and death he wrought upon the Wizarding World at the height of his power, and despite being gone for 11 years by the time Harry's story kicks off, most people still refuse to say his name out of fear alone.
Although we meet the face of "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named” in the climactic final moments of "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone" (and meet his past-self in "Chamber of Secrets") it's not until "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" that we see Lord Voldemort return to full strength, and he only becomes more terrifying with each successive film.
On top of the immense amount of power that Voldemort represents within the "Harry Potter” franchise, his terrible on-screen presence is further heightened by the sinister performance of Ralph Fiennes, who took on the role beginning with "The Goblet of Fire." Though perhaps if you'd seen underneath his robes, he wouldn't have been quite so intimidating.
Fiennes requested they add garter belts to his costume, since his tights would not stay in place
During a recent interview with "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," in which he promoted his upcoming film "The Menu," actor Ralph Fiennes confessed that he had to wear garter belts to keep his tights in place whenever he was in costume as Voldemort.
"They gave me tights underneath the long flowing robe, but the tights often– they worked their way down," Fiennes admitted. "So then I said, 'I need garter belts on each leg.' I did, I literally had garter belts." Fiennes went on to say that he would mess with the stuntmen during filming by hiking up his robes to reveal his garter belts and saying "Guys, let's get serious." Considering the fact that the character of Voldemort is so terrifying that most people won't even speak his name, it's absolutely hilarious to know that he's essentially wearing women's underwear the entire time he's on-screen.
In any case, this revelation makes it certain that fans of the "Harry Potter" film franchise will look at Voldemort's scenes in a different light the next time they watch.