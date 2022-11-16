Anna Gunn Seeks Revenge In The Trailer For The Apology

Anna Gunn is the clear star of the show in the first trailer for "The Apology." From the looks of things, she's likely to be in nearly every frame of the film. And from what we see in the trailer, the actor is in tour-de-force mode delivering a raw, emotionally explosive performance as the tormented mother at the center of the story.

Backed by a haunting score, we first see her character Darlene Hagen living in relative isolation as an icy winter storm brews outside her home. We soon discover it is indeed the 20-year anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, which only builds on the already simmering tension. Darlene works away in the kitchen as her friend Gretchen Sullivan (Janeane Garofalo) ponders why news outlets call it an anniversary as if the disappearance is something to celebrate. Glimpses of the holiday season setting are teased, as is Darlene's alcohol addiction and the ominous arrival of Jack Kingsley (Linus Roache), who bluntly asks his former in-law, "After all this time, what do you need to help you feel whole again?"

The answer to that question is answered with heartbreaking resolve. And it prompts Jack to follow up his initial query by asking what Darlene would do if she found out who had taken her child. As the storm worsens, mind games ensue, guns come into play, and the table is set to serve a bone-chilling tale of revenge. Find out how it all shakes out when "The Apology" hits theaters and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).