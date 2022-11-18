Wakanda Forever's Danai Gurira Says The Walking Dead Prepped Her For Okoye's Action Scenes

Arguably the most significant addition to the "Black Panther" franchise in "Wakanda Forever" is that Shuri (Letitia Wright) becomes the second incarnation of its titular superhero following the death of her older brother T'Challa, famously once portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Notably, Shuri passes on T'Challa's Black Panther helmet, interpreting the Black Panther role in her own manner, rather than simply approaching superherodom just as T'Challa did before her.

That said, Shuri is far from the only hero with a significant arc in "Wakanda Forever." Among the various secondary and tertiary heroes to factor into the plot of "Wakanda Forever" is the Dora Milaje leader Okoye (Danai Gurira), reprising her role from the first film. In fact, Okoye's significance to the "Black Panther" universe is such that the majority of voters in a 2019 poll predicted that Okoye would be the next Black Panther over Shuri.

While Okoye's dramatic arc in "Wakanda Forever" hinges on a poor decision by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), she's nevertheless the focal point of some big action sequences throughout the movie. As it turns out, Gurira performed some of her own stunts in "Wakanda Forever," a process she revealed was familiar to her thanks to her work on "The Walking Dead."