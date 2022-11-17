Bonnie Hunt And Don Lake's History Gave Them A Sixth Sense Working On Zootopia+ - Exclusive

Bonnie Hunt and Don Lake go way back to when they met at the famed Second City improvisational theater in the 1980s — and they have been best buds and creative partners ever since. The comedic pair have worked on several projects together, including three short-lived, self-titled series that starred Hunt ("Bonnie," "The Bonnie Hunt Show," and "Life With Bonnie"), but 2016's "Zootopia" was the first time they worked together on an animated film.

In it, they play bunnies, Bonnie and Stu Hopps, parents of the main protagonist Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin), who is the first rabbit on the titular city's police force. Relegated to passing out parking tickets, the rookie officer is determined to prove herself by cracking her first case, even if it means teaming up with scam-artist fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman).

"Zootopia" was a blockbuster hit for Disney, raking in over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. So, it was only a matter of time until there was a follow-up, which came in the form of 2022's "Zootopia+," a six-part series of shorts exclusively streaming on Disney+ that takes a deeper look at the lives of the creatures who live in the mammal metropolis.

Not surprisingly, Hunt and Lake reprise their roles in the "Hopp on Board" episode that follows the hare-brained parents as they embark on their own adventure chasing after one of their 276 children. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Hunt and Lake discussed how their long history of working together has helped them develop a 'sixth sense' when it comes to comedic timing.