Bonnie Hunt And Don Lake On Why Their Characters' Kiss In Zootopia+ Had Them Laughing Hysterically - Exclusive Interview

"Zootopia+" opens with a scene from the movie where Judy gets on the train to the big city. Was it fun to revisit that scene? Did it bring back memories of working on the original film?

Bonnie Hunt: It's a joy to be back together. I've been saying it's like summer camp, where you get to see everybody again and make some memories. [In our short,] we've become superhero parents, basically, as so many parents have to do almost on a daily basis — watching your kids, worrying about them, trying to protect them, trying to encourage them. And working with Don again is the best because he's my favorite person. It's been really fun.

Don Lake: I feel the same way about Bonnie. It was so tremendous for us to get to play Stu and Bonnie again and be this couple — we even had a romantic scene in this [when we kiss], which we've never, ever experienced before.

Hunt: Terrifying. We could not get through it! [Laughs] We were like two sixth graders. It was so uncomfortable for us. It was hilarious [because] it's not us. We've been together for so long creatively and as best buddies, but oh my god, Don, I can't even watch the scene without getting uncomfortable.

Lake: I know. Watching it was like, "Oh my gosh, we're going to kiss. We kissed. We just kissed!"

Hunt: It ain't right.

Filming animation is different than live action, and often all the voices are recorded separately. But since you two are so close in real life, did you rehearse together or record together? Not necessarily the kiss.

Hunt: Only the kiss. We rehearsed that kiss every day. [Laughs] No, we didn't. You know what? My sister-in-law, Andie, is here laughing so hard because Don is like family. We're laughing because Don and I have telepathy. We started on stage together and have worked in many films together, in television, and in voiceover. It's a sixth sense with us.

Lake: Nothing's planned. We're just so excited to get to the studio—

Hunt: To get to the kissing part! [Laughs]

Lake: And get to the kissing part. [Laughs]

Hunt: It's so wrong. We were like two little kids. Not that I don't want to kiss him, but you know what I mean.

Lake: We can't go down that road. [Laughs]