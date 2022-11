Bonnie Hunt And Don Lake On Why Their Characters' Kiss In Zootopia+ Had Them Laughing Hysterically - Exclusive Interview

Bonnie, you've done a lot of voice work for Disney, from "Zootopia" to "Cars" to "Toy Story." What does animated voice work allow you to do that live-action TV and films don't?

Hunt: It's the best my body has ever looked in a film! And when I first started working with Pixar and Disney — I've done nine films with them — it was like this oasis that I so needed. I felt protected and safe, and I was doing something that I knew I could be proud of that would last for generations, something that has heart and humor and intelligence.

I always try to be selective, and those are the stories that I most want to be a part of — things that feel timeless and put some goodness in our hearts. My mom always used to say to me when I was writing something, "Be mindful of the energy you're putting into the world. It has a ripple effect." I think about that all the time now. I hope that she's in heaven proud of me that I can be a part of stories like this that stay with families.

Don, you've done a lot of work with Christopher Guest. Do you find many opportunities to capture that spirit of improv when you're in the vocal booth [for a project like "Zootopia+"]?

Lake: Yes, for sure. Absolutely. Bonnie and I — that's all we did, explore and heighten—

Hunt: And make out!

Lake: And make out, do a little improvising, then make out again. We're the only people who record in the studio in the dark. A lot of people don't do that, but we're completely blinds down.

Hunt: With lights off.

Lake: You try to bring that to everything you do, that same kind of feeling. But you have to be with talented people, people who get it and that you can play off. Bonnie and I have done that forever. We met at Second City, so we met onstage improvising, and you gain a trust. From the very first moment we improvised together, it was like, "This lady is different. This is wow." And now, we've known each other for so long and done so much stuff together.

Hunt: We both decided to leave the company at the same time with nothing else waiting for us.

Lake: Yeah, because [I] was like, "Bonnie's not there. There's no point in staying. I'm not going to stay. We're gone."

Hunt: I love that [you] would ask a question about that because improvisation is such a big part of what we can bring to a role as the storytellers. Like Don said, the talent is there to say, "Yeah, let's try it. Let's go."

Lake: Our experience has taught us that when you do improvise, you must remain true to the character and true to the story. A lot of people, when they improvise, they go off on these tangents, and it's like, "Guys, it's never going to be in the final product because you've got to keep moving the story forward and you've got to keep being true to the character because those are the consistent parts of it." That's the way we were taught and applied it, and always in the back of our head, we know that. That's what has allowed us the privilege of improvising for so long.

"Zootopia+" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

This interview has been edited for clarity.