Laura Donnelly Is Ready For A Werewolf By Night Sequel

"Werewolf by Night" was truly like nothing Marvel had ever released before. Not only was it a black and white throwback to classic monster movies, but it was a one hour one-shot special to Disney+ that doesn't rely on its connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Led by Gael Garcia Bernal, the special followed a very different hero, one afflicted with the werewolf curse thanks to his bloodline.

"Werewolf by Night" was a hit with critics and audiences, earning 90 percent approval with both on Rotten Tomatoes. The real question now is what Marvel will do with this property. While characters like Man-Thing were introduced to the MCU through the special, there was no real indication of where things will go or if this hour-long story will ever connect to the larger Marvel universe. Director Michael Giacchino has said though that he's absolutely open to more chapters.

"These are people that I have such an affinity for. So would I want to do more with them? Absolutely, I'd want to do more with them. I have a lot of ideas of things I'd want to do," he said (per Bustle).

"Werewolf by Night" star Laura Donnelly, who portrays Elsa Bloodstone, has also opened up about her thoughts on reprising her role for a potential sequel.