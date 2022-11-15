Marvel Had An Easy Time Choosing The MCU's New Black Panther

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the last theatrical feature film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally in theaters. The movie follows up on over five years of shared universe storytelling that have taken place since the first "Black Panther," but it also has a much weightier responsibility: carrying forward the legacy of the Black Panther in the wake of actor Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The characters of "Wakanda Forever" mirror the real-life cast in their grief for the loss of a once-in-a-generation talent.

Without Boseman to anchor the film, "Wakanda Forever" finds a new lead character in Shuri, played by Letitia Wright. Rather than recast T'Challa as some had suggested, it is she who takes up the mantle of Black Panther in the film's 11th hour. From outside the production, it may seem like director Ryan Coogler and the Marvel higher-ups had a tough choice on their hands, but according to its top producer, asking Wright to be the new face of the franchise was a no-brainer.

Speaking to Marvel, "Wakanda Forever" producer Nate Moore explained that Letitia Wright's Shuri had been the obvious successor to the title of Black Panther from the get-go. "[Shuri] just felt like the most organic storytelling choice," Moore said, explaining that the decision was based on Wright's proven screen presence and dedication to the role. "We had a performer that we knew could carry that if she agreed to do it. We didn't really explore other options that thoroughly because this just felt like the right thing to do."