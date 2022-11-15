Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep."
There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
The high-stress, big-drama world of life as a Chicago cop has continued to create friendships — both fast and loose, and deep and meaningful — on the force. This is also the case between Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who have survived dramas both intensely personal — including an unsuccessful romantic relationship — and wildly public. Fans of the twosome were absolutely thrilled by a moment that occurred during "Into the Deep," which saw Ruzek behave in a protective way toward his close friend. It was such a strongly written and acted moment that fans of Upzek were more than moved by their closeness.
Fans love Adam and Hailey's bond
During "Into the Deep," Upton bumps into Ruzek at the precinct. He's looking for a lead into the brewing case against Sean O'Neal (Jefferson White), who the team has been trying to bring in for ages. She apologizes to him for presuming he had acted in bad faith during the investigation, and he said that he understood.
Fans of the twosome's friendship couldn't get enough of their brief moment together. "Upzek friendship moment!!!!" cried @jstark804, setting the excited tone of the conversation around the scene. Fans are very passionate about Adam and Hailey's romance; some fans have said that they feel that Adam and Hailey's friendship is the show's best ever, and their favorite fictional friendship period. Fans were also excited by the fact that Adam behaved protectively toward Hailey (via Twitter).
Of course, as fans of the show know, Hailey and Adam were together for a while during Season 6, but have remained friendly in the wake of their assignation. Since Hailey's husband, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), is currently posted in Bolivia, some fans might be rooting for an Upzek reunion. But a romantic recoupling seems fairly unlikely since Kim and Adam just moved in together with Kim's adopted daughter, Makayla. Even if the show doesn't return to the romantic well with these two, it's definitely fun to watch their friendship blossom over time.