Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep."

There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?

The high-stress, big-drama world of life as a Chicago cop has continued to create friendships — both fast and loose, and deep and meaningful — on the force. This is also the case between Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who have survived dramas both intensely personal — including an unsuccessful romantic relationship — and wildly public. Fans of the twosome were absolutely thrilled by a moment that occurred during "Into the Deep," which saw Ruzek behave in a protective way toward his close friend. It was such a strongly written and acted moment that fans of Upzek were more than moved by their closeness.