Get Lost In The Fantasy With The Trailer For Magic Mike's Last Dance

In the late 2000s into the 2010s, Channing Tatum was a star on the rise. Thanks to his work in the likes of "Step Up" and "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" — an action flick he very much regrets filming – he became one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood, especially since it seemed there wasn't a genre he couldn't thrive in. This immense popularity eventually brought him to what is arguably his most recognizable film to date, the real-life-inspired "Magic Mike" from director Steven Soderbergh. Tatum starred as Michael "Magic Mike" Lane, who took audiences by storm night after night as a male stripper.

To call 2012's "Magic Mike" a cinematic sensation would be a massive understatement. Moviegoers and critics loved it, it made a sizeable profit, and it launched Channing Tatum into the entertainment stratosphere. Thus, it should come as no surprise that a sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," premiered three years later, doing well by all metrics too. Despite this, a third installment in the "Magic Mike" franchise would take a while to become a reality. Nevertheless, the wait is nearly over since the long-awaited debut of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is only a few months away.

As "Magic Mike's Last Dance" prepares to step through the curtain, we have a trailer that gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from this threequel.