The Importance Of Ethan Clade's Strange World Journey According To Jaboukie White-Young

Disney's latest animated film, "Strange World," is all about the Clade family. The Clades are a group of daring explorers, but not every single Clade is known for their derring-do. Eldest son Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a farmer who has never trotted the globe like the Clades of yore. His son, teenager Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White), is ready to take up the family mantle and follow his grandfather Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) into the world of exploring. But then the entire family — the clan's confident mom, Meridian (Gabrielle Union), included — soon find themselves exploring an uncharted world called Avalonia. The Clades must rally together and play to each other's strengths to make their mission to Avalonia a roaring success.

It's Ethan — who happens to be gay, whose thirst for adventure puts him in conflict with his more staid dad, and who is dealing with a major crush while trying to cope with all the havoc in his life — who drives a lot of the adventure and change inherent in "Strange World." Per Ethan's voiceover artist, Jaboukie Young-White, his journey is vital to the film and to the Clade family's wellbeing at large. Here's what Young-White told us about how Ethan's story contributes to "Strange World" as a whole.