Chicago PD Fans Are Torn Over These Hailey-Centric Episodes In Season 10

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) exited "Chicago P.D." in the middle of Season 10, leaving Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) to spiral. The detective has been burying herself in her work, choosing to investigate cases into the wee hours instead of getting necessary sleep. She's irritable, fierce, and unpredictable at this point, and we have no idea where Hailey will end up by the end of Season 10.

Traditionally on "Chicago P.D.," each episode revolves around one of the main characters. The following week, another character gets the spotlight, and so on, until we reach the top of the order and start all over. But because of Jay's exit, Hailey has been at the center of more episodes than usual, with the rest of the cast only being showcased here and there. The fans have noticed, and while it makes some happy to see Hailey at the center of everything, other fans are sick and tired of it. Every Wednesday night on Twitter, it's a storm of conflicting opinions as "Chicago P.D." fans stand in a very divided room.