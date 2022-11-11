Chicago PD Fans Are Growing Increasingly Worried For Hailey In Season 10

Some workplace hookups on TV, as in real life, just have disaster written all over them in big, red letters from the first meet-cute to the final delamination. But after some initial turbulence, the romantic combo of "Upstead" on "Chicago P.D." appeared to have everything going for it, at least until the startling revelations about the two in Season 10. The truth is, detectives Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) seem to basically be made for each other. While they clearly have their differences, those are outweighed by their similarities. Both are on the same page in having their law enforcement priorities in the right place and their moral compasses pointing in the right direction.

So, when Halstead summarily announces that he's bailing on Hailey and the CPD and Chicago to rejoin the military, the decision hits Hailey and Chi-Hard fans of the One Chicago franchise with the same wrenching impact. Shattered by Jay's departure, Hailey plunges into a no-sleep, java-and-adrenaline-fueled on-duty marathon of activity just to blot out her grief and sadness. And with she and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) recently embarking on a secretive, high-risk mission to take down human trafficker Sean O'Neal (Jefferson White), Hailey Upton's ragged physical and mental state has some fans wondering if she's on the verge of losing it entirely.