Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Community Fans' Choice For The Best Season

Ah, "Community." The iconic NBC sitcom is the definition of a cult classic. It may not be the biggest show on the block, but its fanbase is about as rabidly loyal as they come. The show also saw many major personalities making a name for themselves early in their career arcs, including the Russo Brothers, Dan Harmon, and Donald Glover. Its first five seasons aired on NBC (despite multiple shaky points) before it was officially canceled by the studio. By then, the popular show-based hashtag #sixseasonsandamovie (initiated by Abed in Season 2) was in full swing, even if its NBC run had fallen a full season and a movie short. To fans' collective delight, the abandoned IP found new life in the eleventh hour when Yahoo!, of all places, renewed it for a sixth and final season. Was that season everything they ever hoped and dreamed it would be? Not really. But it counted. Years later, news broke that the long-lost "Community" movie was indeed in development, officially turning prophesy into reality.

That's the definition of a cult classic, right? Yeah. It's the sloppy, desperate, hilariously awesome definition of a cult classic.

The question remains: What part of this crazy rodeo did fans enjoy the most? Was it the early seasons when the show established its beloved storytelling technique and incredible dialogue sequences? Was it the middle seasons where themed episodes and breaking the fourth wall were the order of business? Or was it the truncated, odd, and surprisingly entertaining final seasons that left the strongest impressions on fans' hearts? We asked 600 U.S. members of the Looper community about their thoughts on the show of the same name, and while there was plenty of love to go around, there's one season that came out on top.