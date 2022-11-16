Why Jaboukie Young-White Found Playing Ethan Therapeutic

While Disney has become a juggernaut in recent years, with franchises such as the MCU and Star Wars under its wing, the studio is still largely associated with animated films. Their repertoire has included everything from the 1992 fairytale "Beauty and the Beast" to the 2021 supernatural family drama "Encanto."

The newest addition to the company's filmography is titled "Strange World." Written by Qui Nguyen, whose most recent work with Disney was with "Raya and the Last Dragon," the film is co-directed by Nguyen and Don Hall, who is the creator of the "Baymax!" TV series and the co-director of "Big Hero 6." The film's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White, with the latter performer playing Ethan Clade, son of Gyllenhaal's Searcher Clade and grandson of Quaid's Jaeger Clade.

In a recent press session attended by Looper, Young-White was asked about his time playing Ethan, and he revealed there was something in particular that made the experience feel therapeutic. Here's what he had to say.