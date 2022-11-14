Rian Johnson Shot Private Concert Footage For Glass Onion That He Wants To Burn
The sequel to 2019's "Knives Out" is swiftly approaching its release date — Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" will be released to limited theaters on November 23 before making its way to Netflix a month later. The standalone sequel sees tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of his friends — including Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising his role from the first film) — to his private Greek island for an extensive "murder mystery party." However, when an actual murder occurs, Benoit Blanc must get to work and find out who the killer is amongst the group. The ensemble cast also includes Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista.
Looking at that list of names, it's clear that Johnson curated an exciting list of actors to experience the next whodunnit. And if "Glass Onion" is anything like its predecessor, it'll prove to be just as fun as it is mysterious. And, as it turns out, the cast of "Glass Onion" had their own fun behind the scenes; in a recent interview, Johnson detailed a private concert that the cast participated in — which he even has footage of.
Johnson thinks the footage is too good to show
At a presser attended by Looper, writer-director Rian Johnson and the cast let us in on some of the behind-the-scenes fun they had while filming "Glass Onion." After being asked about the most memorable blooper of the shoot, Johnson ended up telling a story of shooting footage in a basement bar in Belgrade at around 1 AM of the cast singing David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream."
Johnson said, "So it was Janelle [Monáe] singing and Edward [Norton] playing guitar and Kate [Hudson] and Kathryn [Hahn] dancing on the side to Bowie's 'Moonage Daydream.'" They originally considered using it for the film, thinking of it as something that the characters might have done to bond with one another. The idea initially came about because Monáe (who is also a musician and artist) had covered the song during her live shows in the past, which led to them wondering about the idea of an open mic night within the world of the film.
The director then added, "I almost never want to show it because it's such an incredible memory of just this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for, like, seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade. It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."