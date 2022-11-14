Rian Johnson Shot Private Concert Footage For Glass Onion That He Wants To Burn

At a presser attended by Looper, writer-director Rian Johnson and the cast let us in on some of the behind-the-scenes fun they had while filming "Glass Onion." After being asked about the most memorable blooper of the shoot, Johnson ended up telling a story of shooting footage in a basement bar in Belgrade at around 1 AM of the cast singing David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream."

Johnson said, "So it was Janelle [Monáe] singing and Edward [Norton] playing guitar and Kate [Hudson] and Kathryn [Hahn] dancing on the side to Bowie's 'Moonage Daydream.'" They originally considered using it for the film, thinking of it as something that the characters might have done to bond with one another. The idea initially came about because Monáe (who is also a musician and artist) had covered the song during her live shows in the past, which led to them wondering about the idea of an open mic night within the world of the film.

The director then added, "I almost never want to show it because it's such an incredible memory of just this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for, like, seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade. It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."