Daniel Craig Ad-Libbed A Glass Onion Line So Funny That Edward Norton Saved It As A Ringtone
This article contains mild spoilers for "Glass Onion."
The adventures of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) continue onward.
After developing something of a cult fandom with "Knives Out," the caring and precise detective will return to both the big screen and small screens nationwide via Netflix with "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The film, which has already earned a five-star review from Looper's Audrey Fox, will hit theatres over Thanksgiving weekend and be released to Netflix on December 23. This time, Blanc finds himself on a private Greek island. What initially seems to be a fun getaway at a murder mystery weekend party turns all too deadly. Blanc soon finds himself investigating an actual murder and sifting through the eccentric residents of Glass Onion for clues as to who the perpetrator may be. And all of the party's surviving attendees — friends of Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who has made his cash in the tech field — are officially on the suspect list.
Since the original "Knives Out" had occasional moments of levity, it's probably not surprising to learn that the mood on the set of "Glass Onion" was apparently light as well. The actors involved in the production all seem to get along fabulously. In fact, Daniel Craig once improvised a line that was so funny it had Edward Norton in stitches.
Benoit Blanc's wine selection made Norton crack up
During a press conference attended by Looper featuring the cast of "Glass Onion" as well as writer-director Rian Johnson, Edward Norton was so amused by Daniel Craig's line delivery he recorded his phrase to use as a ringtone.
"Daniel did a thing when I ask him what drink he'll have. And Blanc said, 'What do you have?' And I said, 'Well, I have everything,' and he said — I think he ad-libbed this because it's not in the script, right? He goes, 'Oh, well, in that case, I'll have a Chateau de Cristo Pastis, s'il vous plait." Norton admits that he instantly cracked up at Craig's line delivery, as did Craig himself. "He immediately laughed, and he turned to me and said, 'Did I go too far? And I was like, 'Don't change a thing.'"
There's no word at press time as to whether or not a version of the line reading has made it into the finished movie, but the version heard on-set definitely inspired Norton. Craig's take on the material so cracked his co-star up that Norton went back into the film's recording to find the audio clip of Craig's line reading. Per Norton, the quote is now Craig's ringtone on his phone. Now that's a great way to forge a friendship.