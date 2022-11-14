Daniel Craig Ad-Libbed A Glass Onion Line So Funny That Edward Norton Saved It As A Ringtone

During a press conference attended by Looper featuring the cast of "Glass Onion" as well as writer-director Rian Johnson, Edward Norton was so amused by Daniel Craig's line delivery he recorded his phrase to use as a ringtone.

"Daniel did a thing when I ask him what drink he'll have. And Blanc said, 'What do you have?' And I said, 'Well, I have everything,' and he said — I think he ad-libbed this because it's not in the script, right? He goes, 'Oh, well, in that case, I'll have a Chateau de Cristo Pastis, s'il vous plait." Norton admits that he instantly cracked up at Craig's line delivery, as did Craig himself. "He immediately laughed, and he turned to me and said, 'Did I go too far? And I was like, 'Don't change a thing.'"

There's no word at press time as to whether or not a version of the line reading has made it into the finished movie, but the version heard on-set definitely inspired Norton. Craig's take on the material so cracked his co-star up that Norton went back into the film's recording to find the audio clip of Craig's line reading. Per Norton, the quote is now Craig's ringtone on his phone. Now that's a great way to forge a friendship.