Kelsey Grammer Really Wants To Bring His Beast To The MCU

The fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the horizon, and if the fourth phase is any indication, big things are coming up. In addition to all kinds of multiversal shenanigans and the emergence of new heroes and villains, Phase Four introduced mutants — individuals with genetic mutations that give them extraordinary abilities — to the MCU fold. When it comes to the main timeline, both Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani) and the leader of Talokan, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), have shared with audiences the results of their mutated genes.

Of course, when people think of Marvel mutants, more often than not, they're thinking of one iconic faction: the X-Men. This legendary team of folks with superhuman powers has united (and disbanded) on the pages of Marvel Comics for decades, yet they haven't made their MCU debut up to this point. They notably starred in their own franchise under the 20th Century Fox banner from 1999 to 2020, but fans are understandably excited to see them join the likes of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and more on screens big and small.

One of the most prominent and recognizable X-Men members is Beast, also known by his civilian name, Hank McCoy. It stands to reason that he'll pop up in the MCU someday, and when he does, Kelsey Grammer is hopeful that he'll be the one to do so and follow up on his previous performances as the character.