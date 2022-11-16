Fans Are Calling For Ryan Coogler To Direct Doctor Doom Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Success

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is certainly earning a ton of praise, both for its deft handling of Chadwick Boseman's passing, and its nuanced portrayal of an international conflict between Wakanda and Talokan. Currently holding around an 84% critic score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Wakanda Forever" highlights what happens when two reclusive and mysterious technologically advanced civilizations battle it out with each other. Talokan, a Mesoamerican iteration of Atlantis, is led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and he has very good reason not to trust the surface world as he clearly remembers what happened to his society before they fled to the depths of the ocean.

Speaking with Cinema Blend, director Ryan Coogler said of Namor's utilization, "We went through a lot of iterations of Namor, but they always had that at the core — the idea that he feels like it's only a matter of time before he comes in conflict with the other people that inhabit the planet. And like any wise leader or general, or anybody... he knows that your chances of victory improve if you can throw the first punch, so to speak." He continued, "So that's where he is, like Namor in the comics, he's very pragmatic, you know?" It seems though that several fans that enjoyed Coogler's version of Namor are now clamoring for him to adapt another iconic antagonist: Doctor Doom.