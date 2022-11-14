Here's When You Can Watch Smile At Home

There's a fine line between a grin being an expression of happiness or something more sinister, and the recent horror flick "Smile" manages to achieve the latter. In early fall 2022, promotion began for the feature-length adaptation of director Parker Finn's short film "Laura Hasn't Slept." As if the trailer depicting individuals with creepy, overly-large smiles wasn't bad enough, eerily-cheesing promoters began popping up in stands at baseball games (via Fox 5).

These initiatives achieved the goal of garnering much anticipation for the movie, which has raked in $209,977,000 worldwide at the box office (via Box Office Mojo) since its release on September 30. Starring Sosie Bacon as therapist Rose Cotter, "Smile" begins with the mental health professional witnessing the self-demise of Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), who brutally ends her life while grinning. Soon after, there are freaky smiles wherever Rose turns, forcing her to investigate and get to the bottom of this horrifying situation.

Many recent horror releases have been available simultaneously in theaters and digitally, such as "Halloween Ends" and "Orphan: First Kill." As for "Smile," this was one of the rare exceptions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that was not instantly watchable on a streaming platform. Rather, anyone who wanted to see it had to do so the old-fashioned way: in a theater full of scared strangers while inhaling the buttery scent of popcorn.

However, those who missed out on its theatrical release will soon be able to witness the struggles of Rose Cotter from the comfort of home.