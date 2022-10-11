How Sosie Bacon Was Able To Occupy A Space Of Perpetual Terror In Smile - Exclusive

For Sosie Bacon, getting into the head of Dr. Rose Cotter was not much different from doing so for any other character she's played. "It was the same as other roles," she explains, though she clarifies, "I had a lot more help on this one only because the script was such a good blueprint for her life, so I didn't have to make everything up." The extensive background made getting into Dr. Cotter's head easier despite the emotional highs required.

Bacon also benefitted from her character's well-developed interpersonal interactions. As she explains in the interview, her character development was also "grounded in relationships along the way that were a great indicator of what else was going on with her, so I had help" in hitting those heightened character notes. With Dr. Rose so entrenched in a detailed backstory and set of well-defined relationships, digging deep into her character's head proved possible.

As for Bacon's process of actually situating herself in that headspace, that involved a bit of trial and error. "My process?" Bacon asks. "I don't know. You do everything that you can, and then five things actually help. You just see what happens." It's interesting that such a continually intense performance involved such an unplanned, organic approach, but the result is a highly memorable horror outing and a lead performance that audiences won't soon forget.

"Smile" is now playing in theaters.