Stranger Things Season 5's Pitch Brought Tears To Netflix Executives' Eyes

It will still be a while before "Stranger Things" Season 5 is released on Netflix, but fans are already anticipating the show's final season, and some limited information about it is already available. Although there is not an official release date for the fifth season yet, filming is scheduled to begin in 2023, suggesting that the season will probably come out in 2024. Co-creator Matt Duffer said that Season 5 will probably be longer than Season 1, but shorter than Season 4, based on how much of the story and character arcs need to be wrapped up.

Of course, Season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off, with the alternate dimension of the Upside Down seeming to have been fully unleashed into the town of Hawkins, Indiana. However, co-creator Ross Duffer said he's sure they will do a time jump in between Seasons 4 and 5 to account for the rapidly-growing teenage actors who play most of the show's core characters.

"Stranger Things" Season 5 will return to its Season 1 roots by taking place in Hawkins (not Russia or other locations) and focusing on the original characters rather than introducing a bunch of new characters and places. Apparently, when Netflix executives heard the plan for the plot and ending of Season 5, it was quite an emotional moment.