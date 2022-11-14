Stranger Things Season 5 Will Include A Little Something From Each Of The Previous Seasons

During a recent panel at FYC, showrunners and series co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer explained that the tonal shifts between each season of "Stranger Things" were completely intentional, and that the fifth season will borrow aspects of each previous season (via Variety).

"Five, the way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each," Ross Duffer said. "Whereas before each season was so distinctly... [Season] 3 is our big summer blockbuster season with big monsters, and [Season] 4 was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of 1."

Duffer's comments make it clear that each previous season of "Stranger Things" followed a distinct tone that juxtaposed it to the other seasons — and that the final season will attempt to establish a balance between all of these different tones by incorporating elements from every single season. Perhaps the most interesting part of Duffer's statement is his assurance that the fifth season will especially be returning to the feel of Season 1, though he later added that Season 5 will still follow the massive scale we've come to expect from Seasons 3 and 4.

Although it's currently unclear exactly which elements from prior seasons will make their way into "Stranger Things" Season 5, it's obvious that this climactic finale will include a little something for fans of every season.