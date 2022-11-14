The Yellowstone Theory About Jamie's Birth Mother Would Complicate Things Even More

Being an ambitious lawyer with political aspirations may impress many families, as long as it's not the Duttons on "Yellowstone." This is Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) lot in life when he is adopted by the multi-generational ranch-owning family. Led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the values of the family gear more towards the rustic day-to-day trials of being a ranch owner rather than Jamie's corporate lifestyle. There is no question why Jamie feels like such an outsider.

As a result of being ostracized by his family, he has certainly acted out a time or two. His crimes against Beth seem to be leading to an inevitable showdown with his adoptive sister. He has even strayed away from the family, searching for his birth father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), who tries to convince him to turn against the Duttons. But this just highlights what a lost soul Jamie is. And as if his life isn't tragic enough, now fans on Reddit are even theorizing what the next bombshell will be for the forgotten son. As the story behind his birth mother has been a guarded secret, many have some inventive ideas about the truth of Jamie's maternity.