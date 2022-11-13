Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Pinpoints Why Jamie Isn't Always Easy To Play

In that exclusive Us Weekly interview, Bentley does feel the occasional bout of despair whenever Jamie refuses to stand up to his family. "Every scene I read, it's like, 'What are you doing, man? Fight back!'...But we all get in these moments where something keeps you from that. And Jamie, it's hard to play him for that reason." That's a perfectly understandable sentiment. It's the actor's job to get into the mind of his character in order to portray them as accurately as possible; but when your character makes the kind of choices that you personally wouldn't make in real life, it makes the job that much harder.

It seems like Bentley would be relieved if Jamie's character arc this season has him rise above his family's pettiness and finally make a play to live his own life on his terms. And this Jamie appreciation thread on Reddit is full of comments from people who feel the same. The original poster /u/Premier_23 is a strong advocate for Jamie's character and doesn't understand why the Dutton family treats him like the bad guy on those rare occasions when he tries to stand up for himself. Similarly, /u/Entire-Librarian-741 thinks Jamie is the most real character in the entire show, and many of the comments in that thread agree that he deserves better. Whether Bentley and viewers will get that happy ending, though, remains to be seen. But anyone who's interested in finding out can start with the Season 5 premiere.