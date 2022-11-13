Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone

During a November 6 red carpet interview for Entertainment Tonight, Kelsey Asbille was asked about the latest season of "Yellowstone" and its 14 episodes getting split into two parts, which has sparked concern. In response, while Asbille admitted that she hasn't been given a firm date finale-wise, she does feel like the show is reaching its natural end. She added that the show's creative team has a story in mind that they want to tell, and that they're not interested in dragging it out, as that would diminish the show's overall quality. Asbille added that she enjoyed playing Monica, and would be up for playing her until the opportunity ran out.

In an interview with People a few days before Asibille's comments, Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) did not speculate on whether the show might be ending but did specify that the upcoming season would not be the last one, with a Paramount executive adding that Taylor Sheridan was already working on the next season.

Additionally, in a profile for The Atlantic, Sheridan made it clear that the ending of "Yellowstone" would be his artistic vision, and not dictated by anything else. The report revealed Sheridan was asked to re-write the ending of the 2015 film "Sicario," and when he refused, another written entry was inserted into the film. Sheridan has subsequently required full creative control over his projects ever since to ensure his work is never rewritten by studios.