Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone
The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
The show's upcoming season sees John Dutton, played by Costner, being sworn in as the new Governor of Montana, with his children still at odds with each other. The success of "Yellowstone" achieving a fifth season has, however, led to some apprehension among the show's viewers that the series may be coming to an end soon.
Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton, wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and daughter-in-law of John, recently agreed with the sentiment, which seems to affirm what fans are already thinking.
Asbille says the show won't drag the story out
During a November 6 red carpet interview for Entertainment Tonight, Kelsey Asbille was asked about the latest season of "Yellowstone" and its 14 episodes getting split into two parts, which has sparked concern. In response, while Asbille admitted that she hasn't been given a firm date finale-wise, she does feel like the show is reaching its natural end. She added that the show's creative team has a story in mind that they want to tell, and that they're not interested in dragging it out, as that would diminish the show's overall quality. Asbille added that she enjoyed playing Monica, and would be up for playing her until the opportunity ran out.
In an interview with People a few days before Asibille's comments, Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) did not speculate on whether the show might be ending but did specify that the upcoming season would not be the last one, with a Paramount executive adding that Taylor Sheridan was already working on the next season.
Additionally, in a profile for The Atlantic, Sheridan made it clear that the ending of "Yellowstone" would be his artistic vision, and not dictated by anything else. The report revealed Sheridan was asked to re-write the ending of the 2015 film "Sicario," and when he refused, another written entry was inserted into the film. Sheridan has subsequently required full creative control over his projects ever since to ensure his work is never rewritten by studios.