Whatever Happened To The 2006 Namor Movie?

Filmgoers are getting their first look at Namor thanks to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The film sees Talokan's king come to the surface for an unforgettable battle. His presence has been rumored for some time now — with fans celebrating his first appearance in the trailer and promotional materials.

The character is far from a newcomer to the world of Marvel though; his first appearance occurs decades before his cinematic debut. 1939's "Marvel Comics #1" is credited as the introduction to Namor. Much like "Wakanda Forever," his story sees him challenging surface dwellers (via The New York Times).

It would take over 80 years for Namor to find a place in the MCU, something itself only coming about with 2008's Iron Man. His introduction is winning praise — partly due to the outstanding performance of Tenoch Huerta; the acclaim also opens the door for more appearances from the Sub-Mariner. Calls for a solo film are already being seen across social media, but those asking might be surprised to learn that possibility actually goes back to the early '00s.