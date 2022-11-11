Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Drops Dramatic First Look Photos Featuring Helen Mirren And Harrison Ford
Taylor Sheridan and John Linson stumbled onto serious small-screen success in 2018 when they premiered "Yellowstone" on the Paramount Network. This neo-Western swiftly captivated audiences around the world as they witnessed the Dutton family struggle to maintain control of the Yellowstone Ranch under the threat of outside forces. At the time of this writing, "Yellowstone" is well on its way to a fifth season, but that's not all that the program has pulled off. It's also the foundation for a television franchise that has rapidly expanded in all directions over the past several years.
The first "Yellowstone" spin-off to reach the airwaves was "1883": a prequel set in the title year that premiered in December of 2021. The Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led series proved massively popular, and it stands to reason that the next addition to the franchise will find just as many — if not more — positive reactions. Next up on the docket is "1923," which situates itself between "1883" and "Yellowstone" on the timeline. This show will chronicle the lives of Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Dame Helen Mirren) during one of the most turbulent decades in United States history.
As the debut of "1923" comes into view, Paramount+ has released some first-look images of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in costume as Jacob and Cara Dutton.
Ford and Mirren fit into the Dutton family perfectly
On November 11, 2022, Vanity Fair provided "Yellowstone" fans with some first-look images of "1923" leads Jacob and Cara Dutton. The pictures show Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren posed in an appropriately rural setting, fitting in perfectly as members of the Dutton family in their full costumes. In addition to these excellent photos, Ford and Mirren offered up their thoughts on the program and their characters to the publication.
"It's a real investigation of American history," said Mirren, revealing how important it was to her that for the show, she represented Cara as the immigrant she is. She adds, "One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent," going on to explain that it has never sat right with her that most Westerns feature actors using modern American accents when that wouldn't be historically accurate in most cases.
Speaking on Jacob and Cara's relationship, Ford shared, "There's very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family." According to him, their bond will serve as a driving force in their ability to keep up with the times and survive unforeseen hardships. As for the story, he notes that at its core, it's about the development of America as we know it and how this specific timeframe affected its growth.