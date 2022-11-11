Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Drops Dramatic First Look Photos Featuring Helen Mirren And Harrison Ford

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson stumbled onto serious small-screen success in 2018 when they premiered "Yellowstone" on the Paramount Network. This neo-Western swiftly captivated audiences around the world as they witnessed the Dutton family struggle to maintain control of the Yellowstone Ranch under the threat of outside forces. At the time of this writing, "Yellowstone" is well on its way to a fifth season, but that's not all that the program has pulled off. It's also the foundation for a television franchise that has rapidly expanded in all directions over the past several years.

The first "Yellowstone" spin-off to reach the airwaves was "1883": a prequel set in the title year that premiered in December of 2021. The Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led series proved massively popular, and it stands to reason that the next addition to the franchise will find just as many — if not more — positive reactions. Next up on the docket is "1923," which situates itself between "1883" and "Yellowstone" on the timeline. This show will chronicle the lives of Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Dame Helen Mirren) during one of the most turbulent decades in United States history.

As the debut of "1923" comes into view, Paramount+ has released some first-look images of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in costume as Jacob and Cara Dutton.