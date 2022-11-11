Atlanta's Season 4 Episode 10 Wasn't Originally Meant To Be The Finale

After several far-out adventures overseas in Paris, "Atlanta" finally returns home to its peachy roots. In the final season, the series explores the main characters' growth and development over the four seasons in a nostalgic and stunning fashion. Director Hiro Murai has become synonymous with Donald Glover's unique work through his astounding vision and innovative techniques, which he brings to "Atlanta."

Outside of "Atlanta," Glover has also recruited Murai for his music videos under his alter ego counterpart, Childish Gambino. Murai directed the powerful "This Is America" and the heartwarming love song "Sober" displaying his astonishing range in the process. The versatile director has even lent his skills to other esteemed television series like "Barry" and "Legion," the latter of which is a standout achievement episode.

Murai's directorial talents delicately capture the sentimental moments over "Atlanta's" final run, culminating in a wild and memorable series finale. The esteemed director lends his signature flare to half the season, implementing shifting aspect ratios and unconventional shot types. From Earn (Donald Glover), Vanessa (Zazie Beetz), and Lottie's (Austin Elle Fisher) overnight trip in the woods to Darius' (LaKeith Stanfield) trippy sensory deprivation tank experiences, Murai's ability to illustrate immersive sequences is deeply inspiring. His artistic capabilities elevate "Atlanta" into the subversive story fans thoroughly enjoy on multiple thoughtful levels, even when things don't initially go as planned, as he indicates with the outline of the finale.