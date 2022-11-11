Namor's Main Goal In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Altruistic Rather Than Villainous

Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

There's a true hero and a clear villain in many Marvel movies. In "Iron Man," as flawed as Tony Stark was, his captivity in a cave with Yinsen (Shaun Toub) helped him rediscover his humanity and compassion, reigniting his passion for helping others with Stark Technology instead of hurting them. The villains, Ten Rings leader Raza (Faran Tahir) and Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), are selfish and power-hungry, constantly wanting more and bulldozing anyone that gets in their way. In "Captain America: The First Avenger," the bad guys are Nazis and Hydra, led by Red Skull (Hugo Weaving): a selfish and sadistic man who wants to rule the world and enslave anyone who disagrees with him.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has progressed, so have many of the villain's motives, showing that, for some, their evil plans come from a misguided view of doing good. Thanos (Josh Brolin), historically one of the biggest supervillains in Marvel Comics, isn't collecting the Infinity Stones to gain power, but to save the universe from what he sees as its eventual destruction: overpopulation. Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) looks shocked when her children from Earth-838 shrink from her, as she realizes that — despite beginning her quest because of the love she has for her lost children — she is the villain of the story.

Namor's (Tenoch Huerta) origin story may have been altered for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but the character still has the same personality traits and characteristics that made him Marvel's first anti-hero (via CBR). He's brash and impulsive, while also showing a sensitive and empathetic side. He has no qualms about murdering anyone that could discover his underwater kingdom, while also showing how passionate he is about keeping his people safe. While trailers for "Wakanda Forever" would have fans believe Namor is the antagonist, his motives are surprisingly more noble than villainous.