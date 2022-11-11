Young Rock's Joseph Lee Anderson Follows Dwayne Johnson's IG Workouts Religiously - Exclusive

Take one look at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and you know that his workouts must be intense. The former pro wrestler-turned-actor and entrepreneur has an undeniable physique that includes rippling muscles all the way from his neck down to his calves, and if you're one of his 346 million Instagram followers, you know firsthand what it takes for him to stay that way.

On Instagram, Johnson occasionally posts videos of his personal workout regimen, and one of the people eating them up — and trying them out — is "Young Rock" star Joseph Lee Anderson, who plays Johnson's wrestling-legend father Rocky Johnson.

On the series, which stars Johnson as himself and airs Fridays on NBC, we learn about The Rock's upbringing and early career through a series of flashbacks, many of which focus on his relationship with his father and growing up surrounded by pro wrestling superstars during the WWF's heyday.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Anderson wasn't shy about admitting that he follows Johnson's Instagram posts religiously to help step up his own game.