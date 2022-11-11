Why Black Panther 2 And Black Adam Won't Be Released In China

Chances are seeming slimmer and slimmer that the year's biggest comic book movies will premiere in China. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" undertakes the difficult task of following up one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best films in the wake of its star's passing. It features new characters, Ironheart and Namor, while answering the impossible question of who will hold the mantle of Black Panther.

"Black Adam," on the other hand, is the culmination of 15 years of passion from star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who first announced the film in the late 2000s. Though it was met with a mediocre critical response due to its poor script and pacing, many are simply excited for another DCEU film — and what it promises for the future of the franchise.

Both films already promise to be box-office juggernauts, but a Chinese release is nothing to scoff at. "Avengers: Endgame" made over $600 million in the country alone. As of right now, however, The Hollywood Reporter states that it's almost certain releases for both films are out of the question. As "Black Adam" prepares to cede its box-office throne to "Wakanda Forever," there is no word on a Chinese premiere. Audiences can only reasonably speculate why. The "Black Panther" sequel, however, is yet another in a long line of Marvel movies to be banned from the country for clear infractions against China.