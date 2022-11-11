Chicago Fire Has Fans Buzzing Over Trudy's Reaction To The Motorcycle In Season 11 Episode 7
The latest episode of "Chicago Fire" digs into serious territory as the Firehouse 51 crew deals with a deadly auto accident. There's concern about Javi's pending adoption and a strange heckler who doesn't leave 51 alone. Such weighty plot points are probably expected from an episode titled "Angry Is Easier," especially concerning the heckler plot. The show's firefighters must keep cool while dealing with the stranger's aggressive insults. However, "Angry Is Easier" does make way for a lighter subplot involving Randy 'Mouch' McHolland (Christian Stolte) and a motorcycle.
In the episode, Mouch buys a damaged motorcycle from someone he helped from a fire. Unfortunately, he's not the best gearhead when it comes to motorcycle repair. And his first efforts to enlist the help of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) don't work, as Severide tells him to use a manual to figure things out. This only causes Mouch to fail at repair, prompting Severide to help. Mouch's journey to repair the bike is a solid enough story on its own, but thanks to a guest appearance from his wife, Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) of "Chicago P.D.," the conclusion to his story ends brilliantly. And it all hinges on her reaction to his newly repaired bike. In fact, Trudy's response to the motorcycle had "Chicago Fire" fans on Twitter buzzing.
Trudy's surprise reaction has fans rolling
In an unexpected crossover moment, Trudy Platt decides to visit her husband at Firehouse 51 while he's showing off the fully repaired motorcycle. The firefighters are excited over the finished hog, but the situation becomes tense as Trudy circles around Mouch with a disapproving frown. Fortunately, Trudy's frown transforms into a smile as she plants a smooch on her husband after saying he looks like Marlon Brando. The two then triumphantly ride away. It's a scene that brims with total "had us in the first half" energy, which is part of why fans were left thrilled by it. "OMGGGGGGG!!! TRUDY ACTUALLY LIKES IT?!?!? WTF?!?!? THAT'S A SURPRISE💀💀💀💀😂😂😂😂," @THEmaggiewarren, tweeted. @MrJoelGarcia9 shared in being shocked by Trudy's reaction, adding, "And here I thought Trudy would not like the motorcycle."
What makes the scene completely work is actor Amy Morton's delivery. She angrily hurls lines like, "I don't even know what to say to you right now," with the displeasure of a parent who caught their kid out hours after curfew. But she suddenly becomes an awe-struck teenager with a penchant for bad boys on bikes. The moment was enough to cause some fans to throw praise at writer Derek Haas. While others are once again reminded why Trudy remains one of the best characters in the "One Chicago" Universe. We hope this isn't the last of the couple riding together in the wind. Perhaps @soarestars said it best by posting, "I need Mouch to pick up Trudy on that motorcycle in [a] PD episode. Need. 😂😂😂."