Chicago Fire Has Fans Buzzing Over Trudy's Reaction To The Motorcycle In Season 11 Episode 7

In an unexpected crossover moment, Trudy Platt decides to visit her husband at Firehouse 51 while he's showing off the fully repaired motorcycle. The firefighters are excited over the finished hog, but the situation becomes tense as Trudy circles around Mouch with a disapproving frown. Fortunately, Trudy's frown transforms into a smile as she plants a smooch on her husband after saying he looks like Marlon Brando. The two then triumphantly ride away. It's a scene that brims with total "had us in the first half" energy, which is part of why fans were left thrilled by it. "OMGGGGGGG!!! TRUDY ACTUALLY LIKES IT?!?!? WTF?!?!? THAT'S A SURPRISE💀💀💀💀😂😂😂😂," @THEmaggiewarren, tweeted. @MrJoelGarcia9 shared in being shocked by Trudy's reaction, adding, "And here I thought Trudy would not like the motorcycle."

What makes the scene completely work is actor Amy Morton's delivery. She angrily hurls lines like, "I don't even know what to say to you right now," with the displeasure of a parent who caught their kid out hours after curfew. But she suddenly becomes an awe-struck teenager with a penchant for bad boys on bikes. The moment was enough to cause some fans to throw praise at writer Derek Haas. While others are once again reminded why Trudy remains one of the best characters in the "One Chicago" Universe. We hope this isn't the last of the couple riding together in the wind. Perhaps @soarestars said it best by posting, "I need Mouch to pick up Trudy on that motorcycle in [a] PD episode. Need. 😂😂😂."