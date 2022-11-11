Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Which Stranger Things Character Nancy Should End Up With

Between the release of Season 4 of "Stranger Things" and the debut of "Enola Holmes 2," 2022 has been a major year for Millie Bobby Brown. And the burgeoning superstar has indeed spent much of it either walking the red carpet for premiere events or chatting up various entertainment outlets to promote these high-profile projects.

Of course, some promotional chats have been more adventurous than others, with certain outlets going out of their way to set themselves apart from the pack. That includes Vanity Fair, which recently strapped Brown into a real, working lie detector machine for an in-depth interview spanning all corners of the actor's life and career. Brown is hilariously tense throughout the interview and clearly dodges a couple of questions along the way.

But when it came time to talk about one particular story arc in Season 4 of "Stranger Things," she didn't hold anything back. That arc involves the reinvigorated love triangle between Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). And when asked which of the two Nancy should end up with, Brown didn't hesitate to make her true feelings known.