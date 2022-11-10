Chad Stahelski Praises Shamier Anderson's Commitment To His Role In John Wick: Chapter 4

Chad Stahelski has had the type of Hollywood career that many can only dream of thanks to his work as a stuntman, a stunt coordinator, and eventually a filmmaker. Long before the director went to work behind the camera in the "John Wick" franchise, he got his start as a kickboxer before finding his way into stunt work that would come to define his directorial style in the series of premiere action movies. In an ironic twist of fate, he even worked as Keanu Reeves' stunt double on "The Matrix" series of films years before directing the action star in "John Wick."

In addition to crafting unforgettable battle scene choreography, which was likely inspired by his experience making the impossible look realistic in stunts, he has also directed Hollywood veterans and emerging performers throughout the series. One such newcomer to "John Wick 4" is Shamier Anderson, who has made a splash by playing actionable heroes on the small screen in "Goliath" and "Invasion." Although not much is known about his character in the fourth movie, Anderson has joined a pantheon of emerging stars and veteran actors in that he has been praised by Stahelski for his commitment to the franchise.