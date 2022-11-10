The Witcher: Blood Origin Showrunner Says This Series Is Very Different From Its Predecessor

"The Witcher" universe is expanding in big ways even as the epic fantasy series goes through some changes that have proven both shocking and divisive. Of course, the biggest change is that Henry Cavill will be leaving the show after the upcoming Season 3, and will promptly be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4 (per Variety). Losing Cavill is a big blow to "The Witcher," and it's a move that hasn't been overly popular, with several fans of the series hitting the eject button and proclaiming the series dead after Cavill departs.

Still, Netflix seems to be all-in on the property, and they've even greenlit a prequel series titled "The Witcher: Blood Origin." The four-episode miniseries is set to his the premium streamer on December 25, just in time for the holiday season. "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will bring in its own list of top-tier acting talent, which includes the likes of Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh in leading roles. In addition to being a prequel, Declan de Barra, the showrunner for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" says the series will differ from its predecessor in other ways as well.