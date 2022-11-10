John Wick 4's Rina Sawayama Is Fully Confident That This Is The Best John Wick Film Yet

At three films strong and a fourth on the way, the "John Wick" franchise has expectations for the upcoming "John Wick 4" sky high. You can't know for sure whether the four-quel will live up to the standard of the first three movies until the end credits roll in the theater, but there is one person vouching for "John Wick 4," even going so far as to say that it's the best "John Wick" movie that anyone has ever seen.

That person is musician Rina Sawayama, who, it should be noted, does have a role in the hotly anticipated film. So you can take her critical take on the movie itself with a grain of salt. But for "John Wick" fans, the hype could be enough to increase excitement levels for the time being, especially since Sawayama's enthusiasm seems to rise above the usual professional promotional obligations that the cast and crew of a major film release are subject to.