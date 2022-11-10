Millie Bobby Brown Looked To Fleabag For Inspiration In Enola Holmes 2 Fourth Wall Breaking

Millie Bobby Brown's meteoric rise in Hollywood may seem like an overnight success story, but the actor has continued to hone her craft over the past decade. Success all started with Bobby Brown's first appearance on the small screen as Young Alice in the television series "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland," and then she later teamed with the king of monsters himself, Godzilla, in two feature films. But the role Bobby Brown is best known for is that of the super-powered El (Eleven) on the sci-fi, horror drama, "Stranger Things."

But while Bobby Brown's career has been almost entirely dedicated to acting, the thespian did garner her first producing credit for her work in filmmaker Harry Bradbeer's "Enola Holmes." Bradbeer's movie was a Netflix adaptation of Nancy Springer's 2006 book, "The Case of the Missing Marquess (An Enola Holmes Mystery)," and Bobby Brown also played the lead role.

Now, "Enola Holmes 2" continues the adventures of the burgeoning detective, and her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) returns, too. Also, the wonderful way Enola interacts with audiences is back. But do you know where Bobby Brown draws inspiration from when it comes to Enola's unique way of breaking the fourth wall?