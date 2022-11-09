Millie Bobby Brown Didn't Like Eating Waffles On Stranger Things

Since it debuted back in the Summer of 2016, Netflix's harrowing sci-fi saga "Stranger Things" has checked virtually every box a series needs to be qualified as a legit all-time hit. That includes earning more streaming minutes than nearly any original program in the streamer's history (via Variety), earning the adoration of both fans and critics, making stars of its entire cast, and bringing home a whopping 12 Emmy awards to boot. It also remains at the forefront of the pop culture zeitgeist, and likely won't vacate that spot until well after its final season finally drops.

In the early days of its streaming reign, it seems the series was also at least temporarily responsible for a noticeable boost in the sales of Eggo waffles (per CNN Business). That breakfast delicacy was, of course, the meal of choice for Millie Bobby Brown's telepathic hero Eleven after the character escaped from Hawkins Lab in Season 1. And series creatives have kept the waffle motif going in every season of "Stranger Things" since.

That ongoing motif would surely delight any waffle-loving actor on the planet, but it seems it continues these days much to the chagrin of Brown herself. In fact, the "Stranger Things" star recently admitted she's no particular fan of waffles, and really did not enjoy those Eggo-munching scenes very much.