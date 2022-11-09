Halloween Ends Will Be Available On Blu-Ray And DVD Just After Christmas

Since "Halloween Ends," the final film in the "Halloween" franchise, is such a new and highly-anticipated movie, it has only been available to watch in a limited number of ways so far. First, fans had the option of going to see the film in a movie theater. Although going to the theater can be fun, it is also quite expensive compared to watching movies at home. Additionally, viewers only get to see the film one time when they pay for a ticket to the movie theater and would have to purchase multiple tickets in order to watch it more than once during its limited theatrical run.

The only way to watch "Halloween Ends" at home currently is to stream it on Peacock. For those who do not have Peacock, the film is not yet available on other streaming services. However, another way to watch "Halloween Ends" is coming soon: the film will be available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD shortly after Christmas.