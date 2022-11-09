Luke Grimes Say Monica Will Face The Biggest Challenges In Yellowstone Season 5

Luke Grimes made those comments to Entertainment Tonight during a recent red-carpet event celebrating the Season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone." And after being asked which character was facing the most trouble in the new season, he followed them with an ominous warning about what's ahead for Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton. "I think in this season it's Monica for sure," Grimes said, adding, "She's going through some pretty heavy stuff."

That news should hardly come as a shock to any "Yellowstone" diehard, as hard times have more or less been the order of the day for the beleaguered wife of Kayce Dutton (Grimes). Not only has she continued a hot-and-cold relationship with her perpetually trouble-bound hubby, but she's also constantly battling her loyalty to her native roots with those of her power-grabbing in-laws, endured the kidnapping of her and Kayce's son Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrell), battled racial discrimination within white communities, suffered a serious injury while breaking up a school fight, and nearly met her end as part of a sting operation targeting a serial killer on her home reservation.

That's arguably more than most characters are subjected to in shows that have been on twice as long as "Yellowstone," and it's just the tip of the iceberg for Monica. But if four seasons of "Yellowstone" have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse. And it now seems Monica is headed toward a darker place than we can possibly imagine. Season 5 of "Yellowstone" debuts on Paramount Network Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.