Brendan Fraser's Honest Response To The Whale's Fat Suit Criticism

One of this year's films that is a major awards contender is Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," which was written by Samuel D. Hunter (based on Hunter's own 2012 play of the same name). After premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September of 2022, the A24 film will be released to theaters on December 9, 2022. The film follows Charlie (Brendan Fraser), a middle-aged, 600-pound teacher, who attempts to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink) after he abandoned her and his ex-wife Mary (Samantha Morton) when he fell in love with one of his male students. Subsequently, his lover dying is what led to Charlie's binge eating.

While "The Whale" has gotten plenty of positive reviews — with Fraser especially receiving a significant amount of praise — it has not been without its controversy. Namely, many people have taken issue with the fact that Fraser dons a fat suit for the role, as well as criticizing the fatphobic nature of the story. Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair, for one, noted that, while empathy may have been the intention, it's not the result — specifically calling out the sinister-like score that plays whenever Charlie eats. Lawson wrote, "But what's expressed instead is a kind of leering horror, a portrait of a man gone to catastrophic ruin ... their execution is turgid and ghastly." Further, "The Whale" is just the most recent in a long list of examples of Hollywood using fat suits instead of casting fat people — something that has been questioned more and more in recent years.

Fraser recently responded to these criticisms — here's what the actor had to say.