Vikings Star Travis Fimmel Boards Dune: The Sisterhood

In 2021, director Denis Villeneuve — who'd like to take on this iconic franchise someday — took on the daunting task of adapting author Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" for the cinema. While he was hardly the first person to try and do so, he was the first person to give it a shot since 1984, when director David Lynch took a crack at it. With a cast including the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and numerous other top-tier actors, an appropriately surreal aesthetic, and a gripping story, it's not a shock that "Dune" turned out to be nothing short of a silver screen (and HBO Max streaming service) sensation.

Despite its hybrid streaming and theatrical release, "Dune" thrived in the financial department and proved a hit with moviegoers and critics alike. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that a sequel is on the way, aptly titled "Dune: Part 2." Villeneuve and much of the cast from the first will return, in addition to franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and more. However, a "Dune" sequel isn't the only piece of media connected to the 2021 movie that's on the way. A television series, "Dune: The Sisterhood," based on the book "Sisterhood of Dune," is also on its way down the production pipeline.

As "Dune: The Sisterhood" comes together, we've learned that "Vikings" favorite Travis Fimmel has boarded the project. We also know how his character will fit into the story.