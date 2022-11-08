Deadpool's Shawn Levy In Talks To Direct A Star Wars Movie
Throughout his nearly 36-year career in film and television, Canadian director and producer Shawn Levy has made a name for himself by working across a variety of distinctly different genres. Today, he is perhaps most well-known for directing each installment of the fantasy comedy franchise "Night at the Museum," as well as for his work directing several key episodes of Netflix's nostalgic science-fiction series "Stranger Things" (via IMDb). Several of Levy's other notable directing credits include Steve Martin's "The Pink Panther," the romantic comedy "Date Night," and an episode of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
In more recent years, his directing work includes the Ryan Reynolds-led action comedies "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," and he is currently attached as the director for the upcoming superhero film "Deadpool 3," once again starring Reynolds. Indeed, it appears as though Shawn Levy has no problem whatsoever switching between a variety of different genres and tones when moving from one project to the next — a talent that could help him in the near future, as the "Deadpool" director is currently in talks to direct an upcoming "Star Wars" film.
If the talks are successful, Shawn Levy would direct this film after Deadpool 3 is complete
As reported by Deadline, director Shawn Levy is currently in talks with Lucasfilm to develop and direct an upcoming "Star Wars" movie. The report indicates that there is currently no information available regarding the story or cast of this upcoming film, though it does indicate that this particular movie will not be released for quite some time — as Levy will only turn his attention to this project once he has finished directing "Deadpool 3."
Bringing Levy on to direct a "Star Wars" film ought to come as no surprise to fans of his previous work since (in addition to his extensive work in comedy) Levy has extensive experience within the science-fiction and action genres through his work on "Stranger Things," "The Adam Project," and Denis Villeneuve's "Arrival" (the last of which Levy produced). Although moving from the notoriously raunchy and violent "Deadpool" franchise over to the epic space opera of "Star Wars" might seem like tonal whiplash for some directors, Shawn Levy's impressive resume makes it clear that he is more than up to the task of directing across genres — and it will be very interesting to see where the prolific director decides to take the franchise next.