Deadpool's Shawn Levy In Talks To Direct A Star Wars Movie

Throughout his nearly 36-year career in film and television, Canadian director and producer Shawn Levy has made a name for himself by working across a variety of distinctly different genres. Today, he is perhaps most well-known for directing each installment of the fantasy comedy franchise "Night at the Museum," as well as for his work directing several key episodes of Netflix's nostalgic science-fiction series "Stranger Things" (via IMDb). Several of Levy's other notable directing credits include Steve Martin's "The Pink Panther," the romantic comedy "Date Night," and an episode of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

In more recent years, his directing work includes the Ryan Reynolds-led action comedies "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," and he is currently attached as the director for the upcoming superhero film "Deadpool 3," once again starring Reynolds. Indeed, it appears as though Shawn Levy has no problem whatsoever switching between a variety of different genres and tones when moving from one project to the next — a talent that could help him in the near future, as the "Deadpool" director is currently in talks to direct an upcoming "Star Wars" film.