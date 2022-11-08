How Manny's Makeup Improved Daniel Radcliffe's Performance In Swiss Army Man

Long before Daniel Radcliffe took up the Elder Wand of that powerful wizard who studied at Hogwarts, the actor actually started his career by portraying Young David in a television miniseries production of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield." And fellow Wizarding World alumnus Maggie Smith, aka Minerva McGonagall, also starred alongside Radcliffe.

Now, clearly, Radcliffe is best known for his portrayal of J.K. Rowling's iconic character, Harry Potter, who he brought to life in the film adaptations of the author's novels, but Radcliffe continues to challenge himself professionally with an eclectic body of work to his credit. But with roles like Ig in "Horns" and Igor in "Victor Frankenstein," Radcliffe was prepared to dive into the unique character of Manny in "Swiss Army Man." Radcliffe portrays a corpse that washes up onto a beach, only to be found by Hank Thompson (Paul Dano).

Radcliffe brings a whole new meaning to the cliché "playing dead" in the film, and what was even more distinctive than the character of Manny was the way filmmakers Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan pitched him the project. "They wanted to make a film where the first fart makes you laugh, and the last fart makes you cry," Dano said during an interview with the BUILD Series while promoting "Swiss Army Man" with Radcliffe. But did you know it was Manny's makeup that inspired Radcliffe to improve his performance?