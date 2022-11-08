The Devastating Death Of Harry Potter Star Leslie Phillips

The world has lost another magical force of entertainment with the passing of famous English actor Leslie Phillips. As The Sun reports, Phillips passed peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2022 at the age of 98. His wife Zara said of the news, "I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went." She continued, "When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen."

Born on April 20, 1924, Phillips had a long and illustrious career that was marked not only by success but by personal tragedies as well. His father died when he was just a young lad of nine, and a year later, his mother sent him to the Italia Conte Stage School, where he quickly lost his cockney accent. Phillips also served in the military during World War 2, where he earned the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the Durham Light Infantry division. Phillips married his first wife, Penelope Bartley, in 1948, but they divorced later in 1965, and she died in a house fire in 1981. Phillips eventually remarried in 1982 to Angela Scoular, who died in 2011. He then married Zara Carr in 2013, who had been a long-time friend. However, Phillips himself was always an entertainer and comedian, and these profoundly personal losses never really affected his ability to lift the spirits of all around him.